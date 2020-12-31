Sen. Johnson continues to insist on investigations into the November election

US Senator Ron Johnson is continuing to push for investigations into the November presidential election, even as most of the nation prepares for President-elect Joe Biden to take office in January.

On Fox News on Wednesday, Johnson brought up the idea during an interview about the stimulus vote.

“I personally think we do have to take a look at what happened in the election. We can’t just forget it and move on like Democrats want us to. We need to seriously consider what fraud did occur. The other types of… lack of transparency, the problems that we did have, the irregularities in this election need to be examined and they need to be corrected for the next election.”

Those claims of fraud and misconduct have consistently fallen short in court, and the Trump Campaign has lost nearly every single legal challenge it’s brought forward.

The campaign is pushing to bring a failed federal court challenge in Wisconsin to the US Supreme Court.