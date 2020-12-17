Wisconsin Radio Network

Senators Johnson and Peters get into heated argument at Homeland Security committee hearing

A Wednesday Senate hearing on election security got heated when US Senator Ron Johnson and Michigan Senator Gary Peters traded jabs on the floor of the Homeland Security committee hearing which Johnson chairs.   

Johnson says Peters and other Democrats are accusing him of falling for and spreading Russian disinformation about the election.

Johnson has publicly admitted that he believes Joe Biden has won the presidency, but insisted on having Wednesday’s meeting on election security. Peters accused Johnson of simply wanting to air grievances against Democrats and those who have slighted him in the press. 