Single day record of 107 reported COVID-19 related deaths

A record 107 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

An increase was expected, as reporting caught up after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. And the Department of Health Services clarified that this is the date the death was reported to public health agencies, not the date of death.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/recovered cases at 82%, but a new record for deaths at 107. Remember, this is the date the death was reported to public health, not the date of death. As data fluctuates from day to day, we encourage you to monitor overall trends: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/fKaS95qTfO — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 1, 2020

DHS also reported 4,078 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, on 10,492 tests, for a positive daily test rate of 30 percent. There were also 277 coronavirus patients newly admitted to hospitals.