Situation remains critical at many Wisconsin hospitals

The situation at many Wisconsin hospitals remains critical due to COVID-19, according to Department of Health Services Secretary designee, Andrea Palm.

“Wisconsin is still at a critically high disease activity level. Our hospitals are still very strained,” Palm said on Thursday.

Palm said 34 percent of hospitals report a current critical staffing shortage, and 40 percent project that they will have a critical staffing shortage within a week.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update shows all 72 #Wisconsin counties having very high or critically high disease activity. See what’s happening where you live and use the #data to protect yourself and #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/R46klg8nRD pic.twitter.com/GqtDOwp0m6 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 3, 2020

DHS reported 172 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,754 coronavirus patients, with 376 in ICUs.