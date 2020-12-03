Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Health / Medicine / Situation remains critical at many Wisconsin hospitals

Situation remains critical at many Wisconsin hospitals

By

The situation at many Wisconsin hospitals remains critical due to COVID-19, according to Department of Health Services Secretary designee, Andrea Palm.

“Wisconsin is still at a critically high disease activity level. Our hospitals are still very strained,” Palm said on Thursday.

Palm said 34 percent of hospitals report a current critical staffing shortage, and 40 percent project that they will have a critical staffing shortage within a week.

DHS reported 172 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,754 coronavirus patients, with 376 in ICUs.