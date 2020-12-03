State surpasses 3500 COVID-19 related deaths

Wisconsin has reported nearly 500 deaths from COVID-19 in just the last 11 days.

On November 21, the coronavirus related death toll passed 3,000. On Wednesday, the total reached 3,502, with 82 reported deaths following Tuesday’s single day record of 107 reported deaths.

The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 3,777 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and warned that a downward trend in new cases “doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet,” with the seven-day positive test rate at 31percent.