State’s number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline

New COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin continue to decline, from a record high reached in November.

The seven-day case average, as reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health Services, fell to nearly 3,500 for the first time since October 23. The average had peaked in mid November, at 6,500 new daily cases.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update and we are saddened to report the first death in our state of someone under age 20. This virus does not discriminate. Please, stay home. Stay 6′ from others. #MaskUpWisconsin. Wash your hands. More information: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu pic.twitter.com/usuZLWdTlz — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 15, 2020

The number of hospitalized patients also continue to drop, to 1,471 on Monday. DHS reported 54 deaths, bringing the total to 4,122. There have been 442,396 total coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, of which 44,076 are considered active.