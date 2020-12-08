Too soon to say whether Wisconsin will see COVID-19 case spike due to Thanksgiving holiday

It’s still too early to say whether Wisconsin will see a “Thanksgiving spike” in COVD-19 cases.

Traci DeSalvo is Acting Director, of the state Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “While the number of cases is decreasing, we are still seeing significant cases, with the seven day average near 4,000 cases,” DeSalvo said Tuesday.

Your #COVID19_WI update, w/68 deaths reported since yesterday. The 7-day average of new deaths reported among confirmed cases is 55. That’s a 400% increase over 2 months. Our sympathies to those who have lost loved ones. Our ask to you – #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/9s6nZq0VCH — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 8, 2020

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 4,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. “You may remember back in the summer when we reached the 1,000 case per day average, that seemed very high. And so while this is lower than what we were seeing earlier in November, it is still a very large number of cases.” said DeSalvo.

There were also 68 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,806.