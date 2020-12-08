Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Too soon to say whether Wisconsin will see COVID-19 case spike due to Thanksgiving holiday

Too soon to say whether Wisconsin will see COVID-19 case spike due to Thanksgiving holiday

By

It’s still too early to say whether Wisconsin will see a “Thanksgiving spike” in COVD-19 cases.

Traci DeSalvo is Acting Director, of the state Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “While the number of cases is decreasing, we are still seeing significant cases, with the seven day average near 4,000 cases,” DeSalvo said Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 4,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. “You may remember back in the summer when we reached the 1,000 case per day average, that seemed very high. And so while this is lower than what we were seeing earlier in November, it is still a very large number of cases.” said DeSalvo.

There were also 68 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,806.