Trump campaign asks U.S. Supreme Court to set aside Wisconsin election results

The Trump campaign is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a state Supreme Court ruling that rejected his attempt to challenge Wisconsin’s election results.

President Trump wants the high court to set aside certification of Wisconsin’s presidential electors and have the Republican-controlled state Legislature appoint them.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani argues election procedures violated the U.S. Constitution. The campaign’s petition targets some 50,000 absentee ballots, including those collected at Madison’s Democracy in the Park events, votes cast by individuals claiming to be indefinitely confined, and those in which clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

Democrat Joe Biden won Wisconsin by some 20,600 votes. The Trump campaign wants an expedited ruling before Congress certifies the electoral votes on January 6th.