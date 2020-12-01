Trump campaign files lawsuit to overturn Wisconsin election results

As expected, the Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin’s election results. The suit comes after a recount in the state’s two most populous – and most Democratic – counties. The campaign paid $3 million for that, but did not gain any votes.

In the lawsuit, filed directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the Trump campaign is challenging 221,323 absentee ballots cast in Dane and Milwaukee Counties, including all in-person absentee ballots cast in those counties, which went solidly for Democrat Joe Biden.

BREAKING: Trump campaign files lawsuit in Wisconsin to restore election integrityhttps://t.co/rkSgrlnvvP — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 1, 2020

The suit asks the justices to void Governor Tony Evers’ certification of the state’s election results, which showed Biden leading President Donald Trump by 20,682 votes after the recount in the two counties.

The recount, in which Trump ended up losing a cumulative 87 votes, targeted the counties where most of Wisconsin’s Black voters reside.

In a statement released Monday, ahead of the lawsuit’s filing, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul described the campaign’s move as a “Jim Crow strategy for mass disenfranchisement.”

