Trump files another SCOTUS appeal to overturn Wisconsin results

For the second time in two days, President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Wisconsin election results.

Tuesday’s filing challenged a ruling from Wisconsin Supreme Court.

WisPolitics reports that the new filing challenges last week’s ruling by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, which affirmed a lower court’s ruling that Trump’s challenges lacked merit.

The Trump campaign argues Wisconsin clerks inappropriately filled in missing information from witnesses on absentee ballot envelopes and that people claimed indefinitely confined status who shouldn’t have. It also argues use of ballot drop boxes was illegal.

The Trump campaign wants the high court to set aside certification of Wisconsin’s presidential electors and have the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature appoint them.

And like the other appeal to the high court, Trump wants a quick decision before Congress meets January 6 to formally count electoral votes, WisPolitics said.