Trump recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties come in under budget

The cost to recount presidential votes in Wisconsin’s two most populous counties came in slightly under budget.

In Dane County, the bill to recount the votes as requested by President Donald Trump was around $730,000, about $11,000 less than initially estimated. That money went towards hiring poll workers, increased security, and payments for special gear to recount the votes, according to County Clerk Scott McDonell.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson reports the presidential vote recount came at almost $1.7 million, below the $2 million that was budgeted

Christenson said about one-third of the cost was used to rent the space where the ballots were counted again.

Trump’s campaign paid $3-million dollars in advance for the recounts in heavily-Democratic Milwaukee and Dane counties. The effort actually discovered a few additional votes for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Trump lost Wisconsin by fewer than 22,000 votes.

The itemized bills comes after the Republican lead Joint Finance Committee objected to handing over the money that the Trump Campaign paid the state without getting an invoice from Dane and Milwaukee Counties.