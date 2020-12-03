Two lawsuits against Wisconsin presidential election tossed by State Supreme Court

The State Supreme Court has decided against taking up President Trump’s lawsuit against the state’s elections results.

In a 4 to 3 decision, the court said that they would not hear the President’s challenge.

Swing justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the liberals on the court, and said that the President needs to go through the normal court process in county courts first, before bringing the case to the Supreme Court.

Attorney Jim Troupis says the campaign will file lawsuits in both Dane and Milwaukee Counties.

Meanwhile, a private lawsuit alleging fraud in the Presidential election has also been tossed by the court.

That lawsuit, filed by private citizen Dean Mueller, alleged that conspirators in the Trump Administration led by former cyber security director Chris Krebs orchestrated the placement of absentee ballot drop boxes which Mueller claimed were illegal and insecure.

That lawsuit was denied on Thursday, separately from the Trump Administration lawsuit which was also tossed out.

Justice Hagedorn again sided with the liberal justices on the court in the decision.

In that denial, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, Annette Zeigler and Rebecca Bradley said that the Supreme Court “cannot continue to shirk its institutional responsibilities to the people of Wisconsin.”