UW Football Adds 21 On National Signing Day

The Wisconsin Badgers signed 21 players to National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day Wednesday. The class received the program’s highest ranking nationally, 15th by Rivals and 16th by 247 Sports.

According to UW’s director of player personnel, with the 21 freshmen and seniors that are set to come back next year, the school no longer has any scholarships left.

The Class features one 5-star talent and ten 4-star recruits. By position, UW adds three running backs, three offensive linemen, three outside linebackers, two inside linebackers, one player that could work inside or outside, two safeties (both in-state), two cornerbacks, two wide receivers, one quarterback, one tight end and one defensive end.

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said there’s a good chance that senior wide receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor will return to the program next season. In the pandemic, the NCAA developed a rule that allows seniors to return in 2021 if they so choose.

The 21 player class follows: UWBadgers.com/NSD2021