Vos picks Born as co-chair of legislature’s finance committee

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has tapped state Representative Mark Born (R- Beaver Dam), to succeed Representative John Nygren as co-chair of the legislature’s budget writing Joint Committee on Finance.

“I think that the team that we selected in Mark Born and Amy Loudenbeck, are really going to be great for the conservative voters that we want to try to represent, but also to make sure that we can do good things for Wisconsin, regardless of party,” Vos said Wednesday.

Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) will continue as Vice Chair of the powerful budget-writing committee. Nygren abruptly announced his resignation from the legislature this week, for an opportunity in the private sector.

“He’s really got a lot of background,” Vos said of Born. “Corrections was kind of his his area, having been a former jailer with an ability to work with law enforcement. But he’s also taken on a lot of issues that are kind of in his wheelhouse, like the UW System and working on education issues as well.”

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu announced Tuesday that Senate co-chair, Senator Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), is being succeeded Senator Duey Strobel (R-Cedarburg).