Wednesday COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin

The number of Wisconsin lives lost COVID-19 in Wisconsin now exceeds 4800. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,755 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 1,957 daily cases with a seven day positive test rate of just over 25 percent.

There were 35 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the toll to 4,818 lives lost.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,074 hospitalized coronavirus patients, with 244 in ICUs.