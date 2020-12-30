Wednesday COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin

The number of Wisconsin lives lost COVID-19 in Wisconsin now exceeds 4800. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,755 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 1,957 daily cases with a seven day positive test rate of just over 25 percent.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. Along with these summary statistics, we encourage you to look at 7-day averages. Those smooth out day-to-day fluctuations and more clearly show the trends happening in our state: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/KIQ9WpQ8sY — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 30, 2020

There were 35 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the toll to 4,818 lives lost.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,074 hospitalized coronavirus patients, with 244 in ICUs.