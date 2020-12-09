Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Wednesday COVID-19 numbers include 81 deaths and 3,619 cases

Wednesday COVID-19 numbers include 81 deaths and 3,619 cases

By

Wisconsin reported 81 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the statewide death toll to 3,887 since the start of the pandemic.

The state Department of Health Services reported a slightly decreased seven-day average of daily deaths at 55, which is 15 more daily deaths than one month ago.

DHS reported 3,619 new coronavirus cases on just over 11,700 tests, for a daily positive test rate of about 30.9 %, considerably lower than Tuesday’s 42.9 %. The average positivity rate – that’s first-time positive tests over the last seven days – was 29.5 % Wednesday.