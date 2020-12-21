Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Weekend COVID-19 deaths exceed 100 in Wisconsin

Weekend COVID-19 deaths exceed 100 in Wisconsin

By

More than 100 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin over the weekend.

The state Department of Health Services reported 84 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and 18 on Sunday, to raise the toll in Wisconsin to 4,417 since the start of the pandemic.

Positive cases and testing have both trended down over the past month, as have hospitalizations.

As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1286 patients hospitalized with COVI-19, including 252 in ICUs. That compares to mid November’s highs of 2277 and 456, respectively.