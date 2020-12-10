Williams Voted To 2020 All-MLB Second Team

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed reliever Devin Williams has been voted to the 2020 All-MLB Second Team.

The 26-year-old Williams, who previously won National League Reliever of the Year and National League Rookie of the Year, turned in a dominant season as he went 4-1 with a 0.33 ERA in 22 appearances.

Williams was first or tied for first among Major League relievers (min. 20ip) in ERA (1st), opponent batting average (1st, .090), WHIP (1st, 0.63), strikeouts (T1st, 53 – led NL) and K/9 IP (T1st, 17.67 – led NL). He surrendered just a single earned run the entire season, which came in his second appearance on July 27 at Pittsburgh.

Williams was selected in the second round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.

The inaugural All-MLB teams debuted following the 2019 season. Outfielder Christian Yelich and left-handed reliever Josh Hader represented the Brewers in 2019, each earning first-team honors.