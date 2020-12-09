Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 down in U.P.

Emergency crews overnight were searching for the pilot of an F-16 fighter jet that crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a military training mission.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard says an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to its 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard said in a statement released on its Facebook page: “Emergency responders are on scene. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation.”

The crash occurred north of the Garden Peninsula, near the border of Delta and Schoolcraft counties in the Hiawatha National Forest. The 115th Fighter Wing participated in a coordinated search effort with local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Forest Service and other government agencies overnight.