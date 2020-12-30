Wisconsin Assembly to meet in person

The Wisconsin Assembly appears poised to do its work in person during the upcoming legislative session.

Minority Leader Gordon Hintz sent a letter Tuesday asking Republican Speaker Robin Vos to allow lawmakers and support staff to attend committee hearings and floor periods virtually when the two year session begins next month.

Vos has said the Assembly can convene safely by following CDC guidelines on social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing. It’s unclear whether the state Senate will offer a virtual option.

The Republican-controlled legislature has not met since April.