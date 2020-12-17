Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue to decline

New confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to decline on Wednesday, but Wisconsin reported more than 70 deaths.

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,401 positive results out of 9,251 coronavirus tests on Wednesday, for a positive test rate of 26 percent. While the number of positive cases is down from a mid-November high, there are also far fewer tests being administered.

That number peaked at 18,857 on November 13. DHS reported 74 COVID deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 4,196.