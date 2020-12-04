Wisconsin hockey falls to Ohio State

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team (4-5-0, 4-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) fell behind 4-0 in the first period and their comeback effort fell short, falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes 4-2 in their series opener in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday.

Starting his 9th game in 21 days, goaltender Robbie Beydoun surrendered all for first period goals before he was replaced by freshman Cameron Rowe, who didn’t allow a goal for the rest of the game.

Senior Jason Dhooghe scored his first goal of the season on a back-hander to put the Badgers on the board in the second period. Sophomore Cole Caufield knocked in his own rebound a minute later to cut the deficit to 4-2, but that’s all the closer Wisconsin would get with both teams going scoreless in the third period.

The series with the Buckeyes is now tied 20-20-4 with the rematch coming Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. CT in Columbus.