Wisconsin hockey the latest to fall victim to COVID-19

As college teams move closer to the holiday’s, COVID-19 continues to take its toll on schedules and you don’t have to look any further than the University of Wisconsin to prove it.

Monday morning, we learned that the Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s two-game series at Michigan State scheduled for Dec. 8-9 in East Lansing, Michigan, will not be played.

Medical officials from each school conferred after a positive COVID-19 test was found within the Badgers’ program and decided to postpone the games, which are expected to be rescheduled.

Last weekend, the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team had their series at rival Minnesota postponed after at least one positive COVID test within the Badger women’s program.

Now, the status of Wisconsin’s basketball game Wednesday against visiting Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is uncertain because of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the Cardinals program.

Louisville canceled their game against UNC Greensboro over the weekend and were pausing all team activities indefinitely after the positive test. The positive was detected during the team’s Thursday COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with ACC protocols.

The protocols are more stringent in the Big Ten, with teams undergoing daily testing.

The Badgers are coming off a 67-65 loss at Marquette on Friday.