Wisconsin joins anti-trust lawsuit against Facebook

Wisconsin is joining 48 other states in a lawsuit accusing Facebook of anti-trust violations.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says Facebook has long engaged in anti-competitive practices, and has sought to either buy out or stamp out any competition using the weight of its position as the largest social media platform in the country.

The lawsuit alleges that Facebook executives orchestrated the purchases of competitors WhatsApp and Instagram in order to prevent them from gaining market shares, and that the company uses its massive user base to spy on people and violate their privacy in order to sell advertising.