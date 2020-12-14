Wisconsin-Louisville Game Back On For Saturday

The Wisconsin/Louisville Big Ten/ACC Challenge game that was set to be played last week and then postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases within the Cardinals program is back on again.

The two teams will meet this Saturday (Dec. 19) at 11 a.m. CT at the Kohl Center and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

It’ll be the second meeting between the two teams in their history. The Cardinals won the only other matchup, 70-53 in Louisville back in 1978.

The Badgers are 10-11 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, including a 6-3 record in Madison. Wisconsin’s 10 wins trails only Minnesota (11), Penn State (11) and Purdue (11) for most wins in the event.

The Badgers will face Loyola on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.