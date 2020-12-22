Wisconsin Republicans unanimously vote against coronavirus stimulus/government funding package

All six Republicans representing Wisconsin in Washington D.C. voted no, on the massive coronavirus relief and government funding legislation passed Monday night.

Combining a $900 billion coronavirus relief plan with $1.4 trillion to fund the federal government through the end of next September, the package passed with overwhelming majorities and is expected to be

In the U.S. Senate, Republican Ron Johnson was one of only six no votes.

In the House, Wisconsin Republicans Tom Tiffany, Bryan Steil, Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman and Jim Sensenbrenner were among the 53 Republicans voting no.