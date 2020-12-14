Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths over weekend

Wisconsin surpassed 4,000 deaths due to COVID-19 other the weekend. The state Department of Health Services reported 50 deaths Saturday, 15 more on Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,056.

According to DHS, it took 144 days for the state to reach 1,000 deaths, but just 21 to go from 2,000 to 3,000, and another 21 days to reach 4,000.

The seven day average of deaths Sunday was 48, and while that number does continue to decline, it compares with a seven day average of three deaths just a month ago.