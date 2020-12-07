Wisconsin’s matchup with Louisville Wednesday postponed

The 13th ranked Wisconsin men’s basketball team saw their ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup against Louisville this Wednesday postponed due to at least one positive COVID-19 test within the Cardinals program. Both schools are working to explore an alternative date.

The Badgers will still play this Wednesday, however, hosting Rhode Island for a home game at the Kohl Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin has also confirmed the start time for its Dec. 21 home game against Nebraska. UW’s Big Ten opener against the Cornhuskers will tip at 6 p.m. (CT) on FS1 from the Kohl Center.