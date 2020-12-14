Wisconsin’s Presidential Electors cast votes for Biden/Harris

At the Capitol Monday, Wisconsin’s electors cast their 10 votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Today we did our part, to continue the long and sacred tradition of our democracy, of honoring the will of the people,” said Governor Tony Evers. Electors included Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, state Representative Sheila Stubbs of Madison, and Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The meeting took place just a short time after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 against a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to toss out more than 200,000 in-person absentee ballots cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

Certified results, including the findings of recounts in those two counties, gave Biden the win by a margin of about 20,600 votes.

Wisconsin electors – one for each of eight Congressional districts and two statewide electors for each political party are selected in October by state party officials and political leaders.

According to Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Wisconsin’s Republican electors also met in the state Capitol on Monday, because the results of some federal lawsuits from the Trump campaign remain pending.