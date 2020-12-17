Wisconsin’s pro sports teams investing in social justice

The Brewers, Bucks, and Packers are investing into social justice. According to information on the Bucks’ website, Microsoft, and and the MLB, NBA and NFL franchises have combined forces to form the Equity League, a new impact investment division of venture capital fund TitletownTech.

It marks the first time the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers have partnered together for the shared purpose of fostering positive social change in Wisconsin and across the U.S. The venture capital fund will invest in – quote – “impact driven technology companies with a focus on Black and LatinX founders.”

Team leaders say they wanted to do something to capitalize on the social justice movement that swept through sports earlier this year.