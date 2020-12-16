Women’s WCHA Announces Second Half Of 2020-21 Schedule

The Women’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association will open the second half of its 2020-21 schedule Jan. 1-5, 2021.

The 2021 portion of the season will run for nine weekends and conclude the weekend of Feb. 26-27. All games will be WCHA league games.

Details regarding the 2021 WCHA Final Faceoff will be released at a later date.

Mark Johnson’s top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers will open the second half on the road with a 2-game series at Minnesota State on Jan. 2-3. The Badgers will return home to host Ohio State the following weekend (Jan. 8-9).

Wisconsin will close out the regular season with road games at Minnesota Duluth Feb. 26-27.