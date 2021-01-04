Admirals Opt Out of 2020-21 AHL Season

Milwaukee Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer announced today (Monday) that the team has opted out of the 2020-21 American Hockey League season due to the financial and related implications caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed that we will be unable to play hockey for the current AHL season,” said Turer. “Unfortunately the prospect of playing the season without fans and the lack of any revenue was too difficult to manage. We look forward to getting back on the ice and welcoming our fans back to Panther Arena for the 2021-22 season. We continue to have a strong relationship with the Nashville Predators and the Wisconsin Center District, who have both been helpful and supportive during this time. In addition we would like to thank our fans and corporate partners for their backing and dedication and we look forward to working with them as we look ahead to the 2021-22 season and beyond.”

The Admirals have consistently ranked among the AHL’s top teams, winning the 2004 Calder Cup and qualifying for the playoffs 19 times since the 1998-99 season, their first as a Nashville affiliate.”