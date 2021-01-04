Alice in Dairyland finals cancelled

A signature Wisconsin event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has cancelled the 74th annual Alice in Dairyland finals, which were to have been held in Walworth County in May.

The 75th finals will be held May 19-21, 2022 in Dane County as previously planned. Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls will continue as Alice in Dairyland until July 15, 2022, officially becoming the 74th Alice in May.