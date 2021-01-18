Andrea Palm leaving DHS for Biden administration

President elect Joe Biden has named Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to his administration.

Governor Tony Evers’ office confirmed Monday that Palm will be nominated to be Deputy Secretary of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, rejoining the federal agency in which she served during the Obama administration.

“Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through—she’s been a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis. I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state—with empathy, kindness, and tenacity. I wish her our very best as she leaves us to take this new opportunity.”

Palm’s last day will be Inauguration Day, Wednesday.

Evers nominated Palm to lead DHS in January 2019, but her conformation was blocked by then Senate Majority Leader, Scott Fitzgerald. Republicans who opposed her job cited her decision to name a former Planned Parenthood lobbyist as deputy secretary.

They’ve also been highly critical of Palm’s leading role in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and have called for her to be fired.

Evers also announced that Karen Timberlake, DHS secretary under former Governor Jim Doyle during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic virus response, will serve as DHS interim secretary, beginning January 25.