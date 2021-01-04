Badger Women’s Hockey Sweeps Minnesota State

Senior co-captain Brette Pettet’s late third period goal gave the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team a 1-0 win at Minnesota State on Sunday afternoon, giving the Badgers (3-1-0, 3-1-0-0 WCHA) a sweep of the two-game weekend series.

It’s the second goal of the young season for Pettet.

The Mavericks (2-7-1, 2-7-1-0 WCHA) lost for the seventh time this season.

Kennedy Blair stopped all 21 shots to earn her second shutout of the season. The Badgers held MSU scoreless on all four of their power-play chances Sunday. UW has now killed all nine of its penalties during the 2020-21 season.

Wisconsin will play its first home games of the 2020-21 season when they welcome Ohio State to LaBahn Arena this Friday and Saturday.