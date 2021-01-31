Badgers sweep Spartans in Big Ten hockey

The Wisconsin Badgers (11-7-0, 9-5-0 0-1-0 Big Ten) pulled off a two-game weekend sweep over the Michigan State Spartans (6-10-2, 5-10-1 2-1-0 Big Ten), pulling out a 4-1 win in Saturday’s series finale at LaBahn Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Linus Weissbach gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead at 7:05 of the second period, scoring on a centering pass from Cole Caufield.

The Spartans responded at 3:42 of the third period to tie the game up at one apiece.

The Badgers broke the game open in the third in a five-minute power play, getting goals from Ty Pelton-Byce and Cole Caufield. Caufield also added an empty-net goal at 19:25 of the third for the final 4-1 margin. It helped Caufield to his first career four-point night.

Caufield extended his point streak to 10 games (nine goals, 10 assists) and his goal streak to five games (seven goals). Cameron Rowe got the win in goal for the Badgers.

Wisconsin travels to the Twin Cities for a border battle series with the Minnesota Gophers on Friday and Saturday. The two teams split a two-game series in Madison earlier this season.