Beware of scammers offering to get you a COVID-19 vaccine for cash, says DATCP

The state’s consumer protection division has been getting reports of scammers trying to trick people into paying to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Administrator Lara Sutherlin says those scams have come in various forms, from spam emails to robocalls to text messages.

Sutherlin says these claims fall squarely into the realm of ‘too good to be true’.

“What’s clear is you cannot pay someone to get on a list to get it faster and that’s what the scammers are often telling folks.”

“So if you’re getting unsolicited emails or texts or phone calls from people and entities telling you we can get you the vaccine and we can get it faster, you should ignore those emails.”

If you’re worried about getting a vaccine, contact your doctor or insurance company, and never ever pay someone who calls you out of the blue asking for gift cards, prepaid debit cards or money orders.