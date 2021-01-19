Big Ten suspends Wisconsin’s Ahcan

The Big Ten Conference has suspended Wisconsin Badger hockey forward Roman Ahcan for one game for an incident that occurred in the second game of a two-game series against Arizona State on Sunday night.

Ahcan received a five minute major and game misconduct for contact to the head when he took a run at former Badger and current Arizona State forward Sean Dhooghe.

Ahcan will have to sit out Thursday night’s Big Ten series opener at Penn State. Ahcan has a goal and five assists in 10 games for the Badgers this season.