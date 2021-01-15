Brewers avoid arbitration hearings with Hader, Woodruff

The Milwaukee Brewers avoided salary arbitration hearings by agreeing to one-year deals with reliever Josh Hader and top starter Brandon Woodruff on Friday.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hader’s deal will pay him $6.675 million for the 2021 season after the left handed closer earned $4.1 million last season.

The Brewers also avoided an arbitration hearing with starter Brandon Woodruff. As a “Super 2” player, Woodruff goes from $633,100 last season to $3.275 million this season.

Hader led the National League with 13 saves in the pandemic shortened 2020 season. He started the season with a major league record 12 hitless outings.

Woodruff was the opening day starter for the Brewers and went just 3-5 in 13 starts. But he compiled a 3.05 ERA with a 0.991 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.

The Brewers now have 14 players under contract for the upcoming season.