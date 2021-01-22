Bucks drop second straight, fall at home to Lakers

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their second straight game on Thursday night, falling 113-106 to the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum.

The Lakers (12-4) improved to 8-0 on the road this season. It was the first of a seven-game road trip for the Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks, but he also committed nine of the teams 14 turnovers in the contest. Jrue Holiday added 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Kris Middleton added 20 points and seven assists.

The Bucks hit just 9 of 28 from three-point distance, but they did score 58 points in the paint.

Lebron James scored 34 points to lead the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 23 points, hitting 7-of-10 from the three-point line.

The Bucks game on Friday night against Washington has been postponed because the Wizards won’t have the minimum eight players available. No makeup date has been set. The Bucks will host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.