Bucks escape with home court win over Mavs

Khris Middleton buried two late 3-pointers to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks in NBA action Friday night at Fiserv Forum.

Middleton scored eight of his 25 points in the final 2 1/2 minutes to help the Bucks secure the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 31 points, but made just 1 of 10 free throws as the Bucks struggled from the line. As a team, the Bucks hit just 12 of 25 (48%) from the free throw line for the night.

Jrue Holiday also added 16 points and Brook Lopez had 11 as the Bucks (9-4) extended their win streak to four games.

Luka Doncic had 28 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds to lead the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points.

The Bucks return to action on Monday at Brooklyn. Dallas returns home to host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.