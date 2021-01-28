Bucks pull out win over Toronto in Tampa

The Milwaukee Bucks grabbed the first meeting of the season against rival Toronto, 115-108 on Wednesday night. The game was played in Tampa, Florida because Toronto has been locked out of their home country due to strict coronavirus travel restrictions between Canada and the United States.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists and Khris Middleton added 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bucks (11-6). Brook Lopez added a season-high 20 points for the Bucks.

Norman Powell had 26 points and Kyle Lowry added 21 to lead six Raptors (7-11) in double figures.

The Bucks defensively held Toronto to 21 points in the second quarter. Coach Mike Budenholzer said it was probably the difference in the game.

Milwaukee stays on the road and will face the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday night.