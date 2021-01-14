Bucks secure third win over Pistons this season

The Milwaukee Bucks built a 23-point first half lead went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 110-101 in Detroit on Wednesday night.

While the Bucks struggled to put the Pistons away with a full 48-minute performance, they still had enough in the tank to knock off Detroit for the third time in the last 10 days.

The Bucks improved to 8-4 on the season, extending their winning streak to 10 games against the Pistons in regular season play.

Detroit (2-9) cut the Bucks near 20 point lead down several times in the second half, but each time the Bucks would find a way to answer and separate themselves again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double to lead the Bucks with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jrue Holiday added 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Brook Lopez added nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots in the win.

The Bucks return to Milwaukee to host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.