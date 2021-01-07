Bucks win third straight, knock off Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 25 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as six Milwaukee Bucks scored in double figures in a 130-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks shot 44% from three-point range, including a 63% clip in the first half (12 of 19). They also set a season high with 35 assists.

The Bucks also got some solid bench production (51 points), led by Bobby Portis (16 points) and rookie Jordan Nwora (11 points).

Milwaukee (5-3) extended its winning streak to three games overall and nine straight over the Pistons (1-7). They led by as many as 34 points in the third quarter.

After the opening tip, Giannis Antetokounmpo rolled the ball out of bounds and both teams knelt. Blake Griffin then took the inbound and he rolled the ball out of bounds as well as both teams knelt. The moves were a demonstration of solidarity in the continuing awareness to social justice causes and police brutality. It comes after the Kenosha County District Attorney didn’t bring charges against police in the August 23 shooting of Jacob Blake.