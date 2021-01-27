Budmayr leaving UW for coordinators job at Colorado State

Wisconsin Badgers coach Paul Chryst is losing his quarterbacks coach, Jon Budmayr. Budmayr is expected to be named the offensive coordinator at Colorado State.

Budmayr had been on the Badgers staff for the last six years, the last three of which as the teams quarterbacks coach.

As a player, Budmayr helped the Badgers win the 2010 Big Ten title but had to quit football after that season because of injuries. He served as a grad assistant in 2015 and a quality control assistant in 2016 and 2017 before taking over as quarterbacks coach.

Budmayr will take over an offense that averaged just 22 points a game.

Budmayr is the second assistant coach to leave the Badgers. Defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield left for Vanderbilt and was replaced by former Badger player and football strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej.