Butler, Woodson named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers legends LeRoy Butler and Charles Woodson are among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.

Butler was a finalist last year as well and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, logging 38 interceptions and 20 1/2 sacks during his career. He was named first-team All-Pro four times and is one of only four players in league history with at least 35 interceptions and 20 sacks. The others are Brian Dawkins, Charles Woodson and Ronde Barger.

Butler played for the Packers from 1990 through 2001.

Woodson became eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time this year. He ranks among the best defensive backs in NFL history and would appear to be a lock for induction in his first year of eligibility.

Woodson played for the Packers from 2006-2012 (7 of his 18 NFL seasons) and was named the league’s defensive player of the year in 2009.

The two will have their cases discussed at the Hall of Fame’s selectors meeting sometime before the Super Bowl. A maximum of five of the 15 modern-era candidates will be voted into the Hall during that meeting. Candidates must receive a minimum of 80% of the votes for election.