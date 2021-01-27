Butler’s Hall of Fame bid falls short

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler’s bid to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame fell short for a second straight year.

Butler was a finalist for a second straight season but revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that he once again came up short of the required number of votes for induction.

The formal announcement of the 2021 class will take place on February 6.

Butler remains the only member of the Hall of Fame’s All-1990’s team that has yet to be added to the Hall of Fame.

The finalist group consists of 15 players and as many as eight of those 15 could receive induction. Former Packers defensive back Charles Woodson is expected to be part of the 2021 class in his first year of eligibility.