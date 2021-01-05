Coan Leaving Wisconsin for Notre Dame

Former Wisconsin Badger starting quarterback Jack Coan has decided to transfer Notre Dame to compete for the starting job in South Bend. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Coan started 18 games for the Badgers in 2018 and 2019 but missed most of last season with a foot injury in preseason training camp that required surgery. Even when he returned to the sidelines, the Badgers went with Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf at quarterback.

Coan completed 68% of his passes for 3,278 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his time at Wisconsin. He helped the Badgers win the Big Ten West Division title in 2019. He completed nearly 70% of his passes and posted the third-highest passing total (2,727 yards) in team history during that season.

Notre Dame has Wisconsin on its schedule next season, a September 25 matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago.