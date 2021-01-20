DHS expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older – but calls for patience

Starting Monday, Wisconsin residents age 65 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk cautioned that doesn’t mean everyone in that age group will be able to get vaccinated right away.

“There are approximately 700-thousand Wisconsinites over the age of 65. Let’s remember our state currently only receives 70,000 first doses of vaccine per week,” Willems Van Dijk said.

Are you 65 or older? We know you want your #COVID19 vaccine. As #DHSWI Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says, “People will get their vaccine. It just may be not tomorrow, but sometime in the next month or two.” Watch, then get more information: https://t.co/ljH3WWgsvu pic.twitter.com/eth3euDRnD — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 20, 2021

That means it will take some to vaccinate everyone in that age group who wants to receive the vaccine.

“Our health care providers, our local and tribal health departments, and our pharmacies are doing incredible work already, vaccinating our health care workers and staff, and residents in long term care facilities. And as they expand this vaccination to Wisconsin residents over the age of 65, we need to remember their dedication, and be patient as the effort gets up and running.”