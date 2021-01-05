Evers activates Wisconsin National Guard for Kenosha duty

The Wisconsin National Guard may once again be called on in Kenosha. The Guard was last deployed to the city following protests and looting after the August 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, by a white Kenosha police officer, leaving Blake paralyzed.

Governor Tony Evers has authorized the Guard to support local law enforcement at the request of local officials there, to help ensure public safety. The request comes as the city awaits a charging decision in the case, which the Kenosha County D.A. is expected to announce sometime in the next two weeks.